Midday Update: Apalachicola Bay reopens, Local non-profit needs help to keep food program open, & more

Friday, January 2nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Apalachicola Bay reopens Thursday after a 5-year closure. The bay reopened for a limited harvest season, starting Jan. 1 and ending on Feb. 28. Neighbors are excited that the bay is reopened, but some are upset with how the reopening was handled.

Apalachicola Bay reopens after a 5-year closure, but not without controversy

2) Tallahassee nonprofit needs volunteers to keep food assistance program running. Lemondrop operates 20 help shelves across Leon County, stocked with donated bakery items and open to anyone in need. One grocery partner donates 8 to 12 carts of baked goods each week to support the shelves.

Tallahassee nonprofit needs volunteers to keep food assistance program running

3) Florida State hires John Garrett as deputy athletics director and GM of player personnel. In a press release, Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced Garrett will oversee all football roster construction, player evaluation, recruiting operations, and NIL integration while working closely with head coach Mike Norvell.

4) Congress returns with packed 2026 agenda as healthcare and funding deadlines loom. Millions of Americans are now facing higher healthcare premiums or may abandon their plans altogether after expanded premium tax credits officially expired at the start of 2026. The lapse in subsidies is setting up a major political battle on Capitol Hill as lawmakers return from their holiday break with healthcare affordability taking center stage ahead of the midterm elections.

5) Weekend Forecast: We'll be climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s today before the rain comes. Today will be a great day to be outside because there's a possibility that Saturday will be a washout. There's a chance of storms all day, with the strongest expected to pass through the afternoon hours. There's a marginal risk for severe weather. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Wet and Stormy Saturday

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.