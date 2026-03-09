Midday Update: Another service member dies following Iranian attack, Local Int'l Women's Day march, & more

Monday, March 9th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) US service member dies from injuries sustained in Iranian attack in Saudi Arabia, US military says. The individual was identified as Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Kentucky. He is the seventh U.S. service member to die since the U.S. and Israel began launching attacks on Iran.

2) Community members hold march in Tallahassee for International Women's Day on Sunday. On Sunday, community members gathered for a march on the Capitol. The event celebrated women’s contributions while calling attention to issues like women’s rights, immigration policies, and family separation.

3) Black Family Wellness Expo connects residents with health screenings, education. On Saturday, the expo brought community members together for education on their health and connected them with wellness resources.

4) Monday Forecast: The 80s trend will continue into the new work week. A cold front is on the way that will bring temperatures back closer to average. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

