First To Know Weather - Changes Come To Our Temperatures

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — This morning is starting off like every other. Patchy dense fog around the Tallahassee metro will spread down to the coastline. We are in a Dense Fog Advisory for these areas until 10 A.M. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s, with a mix of sun and clouds as the fog clears up.

The afternoon will also keep the current pattern consistent. Highs will be in the mid 80s, much like the last few days. These temperatures will continue until Thursday when a cold front will drop the temperatures back closer to average.

Speaking of that cold front, it is going to be the next weather maker to watch. While this is going to be a changing forecast we can say that there will be at least strong storms associated with this event. We will continue to monitor it for any severe activity, so stick with us for any updates.

