Midday Update: Another heat advisory issued Monday, Chaires Little League team wins state title, & more

Monday, July 21st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Monday Forecast: Another heat advisory is in effect today, but rain chances are higher and will come into the picture this afternoon. Heat indices will be up to 112 degrees. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Priete has the details below.

2) Leon County residents find refuge from dangerous heat at the downtown library. The downtown Main Library serves as a cooling relief center for residents as high temperatures continue.

3) Chaires Little League’s 11u All-Star Team wins Little League State Championship Sunday. The team competed in the tournament in Brevard County, where they faced several teams, ultimately defeating Keystone for the title. This was the team's third trip to state in the last 5 years. The team now heads to North Carolina, where they'll compete in the Little League Tournament of State Champions.

4) State Representative Joe Casello (D) passes away from heart attack at 73. Casello also served in the House representing parts of Palm Beach County after winning a fourth term this past November.

