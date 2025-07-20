Chaires Little League’s 11u All-Star Team wins Little League State Championship Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Chaires Little League’s 11u All-Star Team is now State Champions.

The team competed in the tournament in Brevard County, where they faced several teams, ultimately defeating Keystone for the title. This was the team's third trip to state in the last 5 years.

According to their Facebook Post, they're the first Tallahassee team to ever win a Little League State Championship.

Last we spoke to players as they prepared for this past weekend's tournament. Watch the video below to hear what they had to say.

CHAIRES LITTLE LEAGUE PREVIEW

The team now heads to North Carolina, where they'll compete in the Little League Tournament of State Champions.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.