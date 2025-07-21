The heat continues with an increase in rain chances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The heat continues Monday with highs back in the upper 90s, however, a higher rain chance can cool off some neighborhoods.

Our short dry spell has come to an end as rain chances will make a return in the afternoon Monday.

A weak trough will push down from the north as the high shifts to the west. This will bring more moisture into the area, increasing rain chances.

However, the heat isn't going anywhere just yet. Another heat advisory has been issued starting at 11:00 a.m. and will expire at 7:00 p.m. as heat indices will be up to 112 degrees.

We will finally start to see a relief from the heat midweek as the high will slowly diminish and a low will move in increasing the moisture.

Stay cool and hydrated!

