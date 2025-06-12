Midday Update: Angela Suggs' Probable Cause Affidavit released, Circle K eminent domain halted, and more

Thursday, June 12th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Angela Suggs' Probable Cause Affidavit released in credit card misuse case. Suggs is the current Vice President and Director of Athletics at FAMU. These charges stem from her employment with the Florida Sports Foundation as President and CEO from August 2022 to August 2024.

NEW DETAILS: Angela Suggs' Probable Cause Affidavit released in credit card misuse case

2) City of Tallahassee halts eminent domain effort against Circle K in Canopy neighborhood. Neighbors spent the past year raising concerns about safety, environmental risks and proximity to homes.

City of Tallahassee halts eminent domain effort against Circle K in Canopy neighborhood

3) New Guard agreement lets Thomas University students serve without missing school. The deal applies to TU student-athletes who join the Georgia Army National Guard, allowing them to serve without interruption to their education.

New Guard agreement lets Thomas University students serve without missing school

4) Florida lawmakers near final budget vote after 40-day delay. After more than a month of delays, Florida lawmakers are preparing to take a final vote on the state’s next budget Monday—just two weeks before a government shutdown would have taken effect.

Florida lawmakers near final budget vote after 40-day delay

5) Thursday's Forecast: Temperatures once again will rise into the low 90s with high moisture levels. It could feel like the low 100s. Afternoon scattered showers will pass through again. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

You will be dodging heat or dodging storms Thursday

