Driving through downpours again Thursday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another hot and humid afternoon in store for neighborhoods across the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday.

Dew point temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s which puts us in the very humid to brutal range!

Highs top out in the low 90s, but with high moisture levels, we could feel more like the low 100s at times!

Chances of storms increase as we head through the afternoon.

Summer-like storms develop meaning a few of us will hear the thunder rumble, but not get the rain.

This pattern continues to end the week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.