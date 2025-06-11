NEW DETAILS: Angela Suggs' Probable Cause Affidavit released in credit card misuse case

TALLAHASSEE, FL — On Wednesday, June 11th, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement released Angela Suggs' Probable Cause Affidavit, giving more insight into the fraud and theft charges she faces.

Suggs is the current Vice President and Athletic Director at Florida A&M University. The charges stem from her time as the President and CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation.

The report accuses Suggs of misusing the foundation's funds to pay for possible gambling at casinos, misusing the foundation's credit card to pay for other non-authorized business expenses, and providing false travel reimbursement paperwork to cancel non-FSF business expenses on 23 different occasions equaling $23,205.56 during the time period of August 2022 through August 2024.

Her charges include:



Grand Theft (over $20,000, less than $100,000), First-Degree Felony

Scheme to Defraud, (over $300.00), Third-Degree Felony

False Claim on Travel Voucher, Second-Degree Misdemeanor (Four Counts)

In one instance, the report states, during a business trip to Las Vegas in August of 2022, Suggs spent nearly $650 at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Director of Finance for the foundation says he witnessed Suggs gambling at the casino. The report says two receipts related to the trip indicated they were for cash withdrawals from the teller counter and not business meals, as later claimed by Suggs.

Below are the following expenses that were charged to Suggs' issued FSF credit Card, according to the report:



Resorts World Las Vegas August 16, 2022, $536.99

Resorts World Las Vegas, August 18, 2022, $112.99

Seminole Hard Rock February 16, 2024, $539. 75

Seminole Hard Rock February 16, 2024, $809. 63

Seminole Hard Rock February 16, 2024, $431.80

Seminole Hard Rock February 16, 2024, $539.75

Seminole Hard Rock February 16, 2024, $539.75

Seminole Hard Rock June 29, 2024, $539.75

Seminole Hard Rock June 29, 2024, $1,619.25

Seminole Hard Rock June 29, 2024, $1,079.50

Seminole Hard Rock June 29, 2024, $1,511.30

Seminole Hard Rock June 29, 2024, $1,079.50

Seminole Hard Rock June 29, 2024, $1,079.50

Seminole Hard Rock June 29, 2024, $1,619.25

Seminole Hard Rock June 29, 2024, $1,079.50

Seminole Hard Rock June 29, 2024, $1,511.30

Seminole Hard Rock June 30, 2024, $1,079.50

Seminole Hard Rock June 30, 2024, $1,619.25

Potawatomi Bingo August 26, 2024, $801.45

Potawatomi Bingo August 26, 2024 , $801.45

Potawatomi Bingo August 28, 2024, $1,602.90

Potawatomi Bingo August 28, 2024, $1,068.60

Potawatomi Bingo August 28, 2024, $1,602.90

TOTAL $23,205. 56

The report goes on the say that Suggs admitted to a fellow employee that she used the wrong credit card to make purchases.

Suggs turned herself in on Monday, June 09th, and was released on bond later that night.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Suggs released a statement regarding the allegations, saying,

Regarding the charges recently brought against me in connection with my previous place of employment, I want to make it clear that these matters are entirely unrelated to Florida A&M University or my current role.



I am fully committed to addressing these allegations through the appropriate legal channels. I regret the distraction caused, and I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support, fervent prayers, and continued encouragement I've received during this most difficult time. I remain focused, resilient, and committed to our shared goals and determined to fulfill our ongoing, planned, and collective success.

FAMU announced on Tuesday that Suggs has been placed on administrative leave with pay until further notice. They say Athletics business operations will continue under the Deputy Directors of Athletics, Travis Glasgow and Brittney Johnson.

