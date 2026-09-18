Midday Update: Amendment 3 could impact veterans office, New AI rules for Florida classrooms, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Friday, September 18th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Wakulla County veterans push back on plan that could eliminate Veterans Services Office. Wakulla County's contingency plan for property tax loss includes transferring or eliminating the Veterans Services Office. Local veterans say that's the wrong move.

Wakulla County veterans push back on plan that could eliminate Veterans Services Office

2) Florida adopts classroom AI rules requiring parental permission. The new rules require parental permission for students’ direct use, restrict companion chatbots and protect student data, while educators seek more guidance on implementation.

Florida adopts classroom AI rules requiring parental permission

3) Tallahassee radio personality Cedrick "Doc" Foster to be inducted into National Black Radio Hall of Fame. Foster is set to leave for the ceremony in North Carolina on Friday.

Tallahassee radio personality Cedrick "Doc" Foster to be inducted into National Black Radio Hall of Fame

4) Independement filmaker uses Bainbridge as the backdrop for new movie, boosting the local economy. Jimmy Thomas turned familiar Bainbridge locations into movie sets for his latest project, including Achievers Salon, Ritho Caribbean Spot, and even a neighbor's home.

Bainbridge filmmaker prepares to release third movie, all filmed in the local community

5) Weekend Forecast: The mugginess will build, and the 90s will be maintained during the afternoons this weekend. Today will have very little impacts, but the chances of rain increase over the next few days. It won't be a total washout. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Rain returns this weekend

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