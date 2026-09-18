First to know Weather - Rain Returns This Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are in the low 70s and mid 60s this morning. This is only a brief taste of fall, with summer-like conditions returning this weekend. The mugginess will build and the 90s will be maintained for the afternoons. Today will have very little impacts, but the chances of rain increase the next few days.

High pressure to our north is weakening, and eventually it will break altogether. This will allow an upper-level low to move in and increase the moisture. It will unfortunately feel very muggy again, and it will build up the storm and showers chances through the afternoon, but even more so into next week. We do still need the rain, and parts of our viewing area are still in a moderate drought.

Highs this weekend will be in the low 90s, and that is where they will stay through official fall on Tuesday.

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