Midday Update: Alligator Alcatraz already receiving detainees?, Elder Care Services funding, and more

Thursday, July 3rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Florida’s first migrant detention and deportation facility has officially opened deep in the Everglades, drawing applause from Republicans and sharp condemnation from Democrats. Florida Attorney General confirmed that hundreds will enter the controversial detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" on Wednesday night.

Hundreds will enter 'Alligator Alcatraz' tonight: Florida AG

2) Future of some Elder Care Services programs remains uncertain, still waiting for key federal funding.

They're still waiting for their AmeriCorps Senior funding to be released by the Office of Management and Budget, a waiting game that's causing anxiety.

Future of some Elder Care Services programs remains uncertain, still waiting for key federal funding

3) Governor Ron DeSantis unveils a new bronze statue of Thomas Jefferson in Monticello on Wednesday. Florida is honoring the nation’s founders in bronze, starting with a new statue of Thomas Jefferson.

Ron DeSantis unveils a new bronze statue of Thomas Jefferson in Monticello, Florida

4) Thursday Forecast: Temperatures will rise to the low 90s. There is a chance for a scattered storm or two during the afternoon hours, with the rain mostly staying along the southeastern neighborhoods of Georgia and the Big Bend. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

Rain chances start dropping this weekend

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.