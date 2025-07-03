Drier spells for the extended holiday weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The good news for our holiday weekend?

Lower storm chances!

Now we can't completely rule out a storm or two through afternoon hours on the Fourth of July, but storms will not be as scattered across the radar as they have been over the last few days.

Rain Thursday mostly stays along the southeastern neighborhoods of Georgia and the Big Bend.

Drier air from the north will help keep rain chances low starting Friday.

An area of low pressure has a higher likelihood of formation off the Atlantic coastline of Georgia and Florida, but that would be drier air for us.

Tropical moisture stays south, and we get the drier air from air wrapping around the northern part of the low.

This would keep our rain chances lower through early next week.

