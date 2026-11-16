Midday Update: Airports recovering after nationwide ground stop, FAMU snaps 4-game skid, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Monday, November 16th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Travelers stranded for hours as nationwide ground stop disrupts flights across the United States. A faulty router triggered a communications outage and nationwide ground stop, leaving passengers sleeping on airport floors and hunting for alternate routes home.

Travelers stranded for hours as nationwide ground stop disrupts flights across the country

2) Florida releases full list of 20 charged in voter fraud sweep. Nearly seven weeks after announcing a statewide voter fraud sweep, Florida's attorney general released the full list of suspects — and some of the arrests have already raised questions.

Florida releases full list of 20 charged in voter fraud sweep

3) Rattlers snap four-game skid with last-second win over Mississippi Valley State on Senior Day. Gabriel Perez booted three field goals, and a missed last-second kick by the Delta Devils helped Florida A&M close its home schedule with a victory.

FAMU Rattlers snap four-game skid with last-second 16-13 win over Mississippi Valley State on Senior Day

4) Monday forecast: Highs Monday and Tuesday will remain on the chilly side due to cloud cover and breezy conditions. Winds will be between 10-15 miles per hour. Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Cloud cover rolling in (11/16/2026)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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