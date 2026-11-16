First to Know Forecast: Cloud cover rolling in

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A weak low pressure to our west has started its trek towards the east and has allowed cloud cover to roll in as a result.

The center of the low and bulk of the activity is expected to hang towards our south, however, it will be close enough to provide the cloud cover and a handful of showers.

The track of the low is still being ironed out and any nudge north would provide increased shower activity through Tuesday. As of now, expect the cloud cover to persist through at least Tuesday with isolated showers lingering as well.

Highs Monday and Tuesday will remain on the chilly side due to the cloud cover and breezy conditions. Winds will be between 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.

Come midweek, temperatures will begin to warm into the 70s with overnight lows bouncing back into the mid to upper 50s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.