Midday Update: 211 Big Bend teams up with DoorDash, DeSantis blasts house property tax proposals, and more

October 30th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) 211 Big Bend teams up with DoorDash to deliver food to families without transportation. The program launches Monday, November 3, to support families affected by the SNAP benefit disruption.

2) Food banks in Jefferson County face challenges as SNAP benefits pause and grocery store closes. With the temporary closure of the Winn-Dixie grocery store and halted SNAP benefits, Monticello residents are grappling with increased food insecurity, prompting urgent community support efforts.

3) Suspect identified after man found dead inside car on Aenon Church Trail on Wednesday. The Leon County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 34-year-old Trevon Cloud. The office says he left the scene after firing the gun, but deputies later found him in Gasden County. Cloud was booked into the Leon County Jail and now faces second-degree murder charges.

4) DeSantis blasts house property tax proposals as 'half measures,' says only 1 plan should go to 2026 ballot. Gov. Ron DeSantis made clear Wednesday he’s not on board with the Florida House’s multi-pronged approach to property tax reform, calling the chamber’s newly unveiled package "milquetoast" and warning it could doom efforts to deliver real relief to homeowners.

DeSantis blasts house property tax proposals as 'half measures,' says only 1 plan should go to 2026 ballot

5) Thursday Forecast: It will be a cool day, as temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s. Low will get down into the 40s. This trend will continue for Halloween. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Dry and Cool (10-30-2025)

