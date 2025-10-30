First To Know Weather - Dry And Cool Through the Weekend (10-30-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is a chilly start out there today. Low dewpoints are allowing our mornings to get even cooler. Temperatures will slowly climb out of the upper 40s and lower 50s through the morning. We will stay well below average through the afternoon, likely not breaking out of the 60s, but we will slowly warm into the weekend.

There will be a steady breeze from the northwest at 6–12 mph, with gusts around 20 mph. We will stay dry and mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Halloween looks great for trick-or-treating or any other plans you may have!

