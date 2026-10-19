SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — As voters prepare to head to the polls, knowing the issues and understanding the voting process can make a difference.

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Leon County elections supervisor shares tips to help voters prepare for Election Day

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley says planning ahead can help voters avoid confusion and make sure their ballots are counted.

“If you want to make sure your ballot counts and you're waiting until Election Day, don't wait till the last minute. You have to be in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day to vote. Same really during the early voting sites, and make sure you're at the right location,” Earley said.

Leon County has 10 early voting locations, where voters can cast their ballots at any designated early voting site.

On Election Day, however, voters must go to their assigned precinct.

Earley says students and people who have recently moved should confirm their polling place and make sure their voter registration information is up to date before heading out to vote, and that checking your assigned location ahead of time can help prevent delays or a trip to the wrong polling place.

Earley also encourages voters to review the candidates, nonpartisan races, and proposed amendments on their ballots before arriving at the polls.

“I wish they knew which amendments they were going to vote for ahead of time so they do not take so long at the polls, and that they really should fill in the ovals. Okay, look for the ovals. If you have trouble seeing the ovals, which, hey, without my glasses, I have trouble seeing the ovals. You can ask for assistance,” Earley said.

When filling out a paper ballot, voters should completely fill in the oval next to their choice rather than circle a name or use a check mark.

Voters who choose to vote by mail should also pay close attention to the instructions for returning their ballots.

Earley says voters must sign the certificate envelope and ensure their completed ballot is received by the elections office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. A postmark alone does not satisfy the deadline.

Early Voting Locations:



Leon County Courthouse 301 S Monroe St 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Leon County Elections Center 2990-1 Apalachee Pkwy 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Bruce J Host Northeast Branch Library 5513 Thomasville Rd 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Dr B L Perry Jr Branch Library 2817 S Adams St 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Eastside Branch Library 1583 Pedrick Rd 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. FAMU Efferson Student Union 1628 MLK Jr Blvd 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Fort Braden Community Center 16387 Blountstown Hwy 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. FSU Student Union 75 N Woodward Ave 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Lake Jackson Community Center 3840 N Monroe St 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Woodville Community Center 8000 Old Woodville Rd 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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