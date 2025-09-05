America Votes 2026: Important dates & races to watch in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The 2026 election cycle is under a year away, and candidates have started to announce their bid for your vote.

Below you will find important dates for Leon County elections.

We are also updating our candidate lists as people file to run in local races.

Big Bend

Early Voting:

Leon County:

Primary Election: Saturday, August 8 - Sunday, August 16

General Election: Monday, October 19 - Sunday, November 1

Election Day Voting:

Leon County:

Primary Day: Tuesday, August 18

General Election Day: Tuesday, November 3

Where to Vote:

Leon County:

For early voting polling locations, click here.

For election day voting, residents must vote at their assigned polling place. You can find that information on your voter information card, by looking up your voter information, or by calling the elections office at (850) 606-8683.

Candidates:

Leon County:

Commission District 1:



Bill Proctor

Commission District 3:



Charles Bryan Lorch

Commission District 5:



David T. Hawkins

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3:



Talethia Edwards

Maxwell "Max" Herrle

PJ Andres Perez

Norm Roche

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 4/Mayor:



Jeremy Matlow

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 5:



Dianne Williams-Cox



