ICYMI: Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs, Gadsden County High clothing drive, & more in your midday update

Thursday, April 10th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tariff reversal: Trump announces 90-day pause on 'reciprocal' duties amid global negotiations.President Trump announced that additional tariffs that went into effect Wednesday will now be postponed for 90 days. He increased tariffs on China to 125%. The U.S. is also keeping a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, as well as levies on foreign automobiles.

2) Trump tariff showdown set to impact local economy.A tariff showdown between the U.S. and China is set to impact our local economy, according to economic experts. Local experts said this economic uncertainty will be felt in the pockets of the everyday consumer.

3) Gadsden County High helps seniors dress for success.GCHS is collecting professional clothing donations for graduating seniors through April 14th. It's to help students make strong first impressions and prepare them for career or college opportunities.

4) Thursday's Forecast:We'll warm up in the low 80s following a cool morning. Widespread showers and storms stay to our north. A few clouds are possible over our most eastern neighborhoods closer to the I-75 corridor, but those are not looking to produce rain or storms. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas the details below.

