Storms hold north Thursday but become isolated in our neighborhoods Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another day of clear skies and sunshine return for Thursday's forecast.

A few clouds are possible over our most eastern neighborhoods closer to the I-75 corridor, but those are not looking to produce rain or storms.

Storm activity stays north Thursday afternoon.

Friday a cold front moves through allowing isolated storms to develop across our eastern neighborhoods.

Counties like Taylor, Suwannee, and Lafayette are in a 1/5 severe risk area for Friday afternoon.

I wouldn't sweat too much about the threat of severe weather even though a storm or two could get stronger.

The main threats with these low chances of severe weather includes hail and gusty wind.

This weekend will be one for the books though!

Lots of sunshine with clear skies! Lows will be in the 40s with highs in the 70s!