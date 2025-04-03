ICYMI: TPCA announces closure, Local auto businesses prepare for new tariffs, and more in your midday update

Thursday, April 3rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tallahassee Primary Care Associates announces office closureafter nearly 30 years of practice. They're set to close on April 25th.

2) Local auto businesses prepare for new 25% tariffs beginning Thursday.

The tariffs are set to take effect on imported cars and auto parts. This is causing local businesses to try to get ahead of possible impacts.

3) FEMA extends stay in South Georgia to aid ongoing Hurricane Helene recovery.Over 217,000 assistance applications have been approved, totaling $332 million in aid, with 2,000 structures in Lowndes County supported.

4) Thursday Forecast:Temperatures will rise through the 70s reaching the 80s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will be common across the area to end the day, as warm and humid conditions continue. First to Know Meteorologist Riley Winch has the details below.

