Tallahassee Primary Care Associates announces closure of office after nearly 30 years of practice

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee Primary Care Associates is closing its doors after nearly 30 years of practice within the community. In a statement, TPCA says they've made the difficult decision to close their office at 1803 Miccosukee Commons Drive, beginning April 25th.

TPCA says this decision doesn't affect the care patients will continue to receive from their provider(s). They say all patients have been notified regarding the next steps.

Early this year, TPCA announced organizational changes and was undergoing some restructuring. In February, it discontinued services for its on-site laboratory.

To read the full recent announcement, click here.

