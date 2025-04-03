Another warm and humid day Thursday as high pressure keeps rain away

Temperatures around the 70 degree mark are making a very warm and muggy feel to start our Thursday across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Some more clouds than sun are present to start off the morning, but skies will gradually clear throughout the day. Temperatures rise through the 70s throughout the morning, reaching the 80s by the early part of the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will be common across the area to end the day, as warm and humid conditions continue. A few parts of the area can reach the 90 degree mark before the day is done.

A southerly wind flow overnight continues the warm and muggy conditions across the Big Bend and South Georgia. While no rain is expected Friday, this creates another humid start Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s continuing through the end of the weekend.

A high pressure system blocking storms from entering our area finally gives way by Sunday evening, bringing in scattered storms. We'll watch this for any severe weather potential closely, but current thinking is that these storms can linger into the morning on Monday. This also has the potential to drop lows into the 40s early next week!

