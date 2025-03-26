ICYMI: TMH lease agreement meeting, Water Advisories for two beaches lifted, and more in midday update

Wednesday, March 26th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) City of Tallahassee to discuss ownership, operation of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare at Wednesday's meeting. The City said they are reviewing their lease agreement following a TMH request to change their governance model.

2)Water Quality Health Advisory for two beaches in Wakulla County lifted.The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County has now lifted the water quality health advisories for Mashes Sands and Shell Point Beaches. DOH-Wakulla says results from recent testing came back good.

3) Florida Republicans revisit controversial bill to ease child labor protections.If signed into law, Senate Bill 918 would remove all current limits on working hours for 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds. It means the end of restrictions on late-night, early-morning, and pre-school work, as well as the elimination of mandatory meal breaks.

4) Wednesday's Forecast:A dry cold front will come through with wind directions shifting out of the north. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

