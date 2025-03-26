Bringing out the sunglasses for the rest of the work week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Drier air moves into our area Wednesday bringing more sunshine and warmer weather.

Winds out of the west early will allow some patchy fog to form.

As the day progresses, a dry cold front will slide through, and our wind directions shifts out of the north.

Drier air fills into our area, and we will find that any cloud cover will be limited.

Sunglasses come out for the rest of the week as sunshine sticks around until Friday.

Highs stay in the low to mid 80s!

A few clouds move in Friday afternoon, but moisture returns for the weekend.

Showers and a few storms are possible, but we are not expecting a washout.

Chances of rain and storms remain isolated Saturday and Sunday.

Just keep an eye on the radar if you are at the pool, lake, or river in case a storm does develop in your neighborhood.

Scattered storms return Monday. While storms do not look to be overly widespread, some could be stronger.

We will keep an eye on the forecast for you to make sure you are aware of any impacts to your neighborhoods.

