ICYMI: Taylor County possible DOGE audit, FL special election, and more in your midday update

Wednesday, April 2nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Taylor County neighbors push for Florida DOGE audit of county operations. The County said they will discuss a resolution of support for the audit at their next meeting on April 7th.

Taylor County neighbors push for Florida DOGE audit of County operations

2) Florida special elections: Republican Jimmy Patronis wins election to Florida's 1st Congressional District. Republicans retained their hold on two U.S. House seats in special elections on Florida Tuesday, despite being outspent by Democratic challengers.

3) Florida State Flying High Circus celebrates new Big Top, but work remains before circus can reopen. The original top was damaged by the May 10 tornadoes, and the new one is still missing several components to complete it. They expect the circus to reopen by the fall.

FSU Flying High Circus celebrates new Big Top, but work remains to reopen circus

4) Wednesday's Forecast:The morning fog has moved out and spot showers and storms are possible across the I-75 corridor in the afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has details below.

Dense fog develops early Wednesday morning

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.