Another foggy start means slow going on roadways in the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense fog develops Wednesday morning across neighborhoods in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Visibility could be reduced down to a quarter of a mile or less!

It may be slow going on some of those major roadways at times.

Fog is out by about 10 AM, and we are left with only a few clouds above.

Spot showers and storms are possible across the I-75 corridor Wednesday afternoon.

Warm and humid weather greet us each afternoon for the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with dew point temperatures in the upper 60s.

That sets us up for some sticky-feeling afternoons!

Our next chances of scattered showers and storms holds off until Sunday evening with scattered showers and storms lingering through early next week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.