ICYMI: Stocks tumble following tariff announcement, CSG Systems closure and more in midday update

Friday, April 4th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Stock market tumbles again days after Trump tariff announcement.The declines come two days after President Donald Trump announced global tariffs, taxing most imports entering the U.S. in an effort to reinvigorate the U.S. manufacturing industry.

2) CSG Systems announces permanent closure of Crawfordville Facility, affecting 100 Jobs.The company says that challenges in securing flood insurance after Hurricane Helene forced them to make this decision. Phased layoffs will begin May 30th.

3) Big Bend Technical College to open new 10,000 sq ft. facility in January 2026.The new Advanced Manufacturing Facility will house their new Industrial Engineering program. If interested in this new program, information will be available in November when enrollment opens.

4) Friday's Forecast:Temperatures will rise throughout the day reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. First to Know Meteorologist Riley Winch has more details on your weekend forecast below.

