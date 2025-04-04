A warm and muggy day Friday continues into the weekend with no rain until Sunday

A warm and humid start on Friday will see temperatures rise through the 70s and reach the 80s by noon. Partly cloudy skies make way for more cloud cover around lunchtime. By mid afternoon, highs approach the upper 80s and lower 90s with mostly sunny skies to end the day. Rain stays away but it remains muggy across the area.

A few more clouds enter the area on Saturday, but warm temperature and muggy conditions continue. Highs reach the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday morning begins with partly cloudy skies before spotty storms enter the area during the afternoon, with the radar filling in overnight.

ABC 27 First To Know Weather

Severe weather is possible Sunday night with the potential for damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado, with this threat more likely in western rather than eastern parts of the area.

The bulk of this rainfall is expected to move through the area Monday before dropping temperatures back into the 40s for lows with highs in the 70s for much of next week.

