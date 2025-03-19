ICYMI: NASA Astronauts return from space, LCSO & TPD immigration efforts approved, & more in midday update

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Wednesday, March 19th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Astronauts splash down in Tallahassee, ending a prolonged 9-month stay on the International Space Station. Locals gatheredalong Florida's Gulf Coast Tuesday to catch a glimpse at history, as this was the last landing on the East Coast.

2) Leon County commissioners approved a federal grantof $16,700 for correctional officers' salaries and overtime associated with the incarceration of undocumented criminal aliens for both the Leon County Sheriff's Office and Tallahassee Police Department.

Local law enforcement agencies both tied to ICE immigration enforcement efforts

3) Thomas County voters say yes to FLOST, shifting property tax burden to sales. The one-cent sales tax is projected to generate $10 million per year, offsetting property tax costs.

Thomas County voters say yes to FLOST, shifting property tax burden to sales

4) Wednesday's Forecast:We'll warm up to the 80s by the afternoon after a cool morning. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the forecast below.

Cooler start ahead of a milder afternoon Wednesday

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.