Sunny skies and warmer weather fill in after a cooler start Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clear, dry skies help temperatures drop into the low 40s and some upper 30s early Wednesday morning.

We may need a few extra layers heading out the door.

By the time we head out for lunch, sunshine will have warmed us UP!

Highs Wednesday afternoon jump to the low 80s.

A wind direction change helps with that.

Air from our south starts trickling in, and you will see a few upper level clouds and feel the warmth!

The upper level clouds look wispy, and they are too far up in the atmosphere to produce rain. They are actually mostly made of ice crystals.

Rain does return Thursday morning as a weaker front approaches.

Light rain scatters around South Georgia and the Big Bend early Thursday morning, but rain clears by late-afternoon.

These showers and storms are not expected to be severe, but we will keep an eye on showers as they move through.

Roads may be a little slow going with light rain falling during early morning rush hour.

