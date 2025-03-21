ICYMI: Local impacts if ED is dismantled, Jefferson Co. seeks DOGE audit, and more in your midday update

Friday, March 21st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to dismantle the Department of Education. Trump argues that the Department of Education has been costly while failing to improve student performance, pointing to declining test scores.

Trump signs executive order to begin 'eliminating' the Department of Education

2) The executive order to dismantle the ED could impact Leon County Schools.More than $70 million of the Leon County School District's budget is federal funding. Part of those dollars fund programs for Title I, ESOL, and special needs communities.

SEE HOW: Executive order to dismantle U.S. Department of Education could affect Leon County School District

3) Jefferson County seeks DOGE audit to enhance transparency and regain public trust. The county is the second in the state to make this request.

Jefferson County seeks DOGE audit to enhance transparency and regain public trust

4) Friday's Forecast:After spending the morning in the upper 30s and low 40s, we'll be warming up to the low 70s. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below and a look at your weekend forecast.

Starting chilly this Friday morning with warmer weather on the way

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.