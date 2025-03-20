First To Know forecast: A cold spring morning (03/20/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After times of showers, we've been on a steady drying trend that will continue right through the weekend.

The drier air arriving comes with the latest round of chilly weather. With a mainly clear sky this evening, temps will go from the lower 70s to the 60s and 50s fairly quickly through midnight. Eventual lows Friday morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A light wind will prevent widespread frost, but it will be a bit cold regardless of frost development.

Northerly winds continue through midday, keeping the flow of cool air around and limiting the warming spell during the daylight hours. Highs are forecast to top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s with very low humidity.

Saturday will start cold again (lows around 40°) but it will be mainly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s. The ultraviolet index is in the moderate to high range this time of year, so a sunburn can happen rapidly when it may not necessarily be expected. A cool morning/warm afternoon swing stays in place Sunday with a sun-and-cloud mix by afternoon.

Showers and few thunderstorms are anticipated later Monday as another cold front sags south into the region. Severe weather is unlikely to be a big issue. It won't be quite as cool afterwards, so more of us can touch 80° by the middle of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

