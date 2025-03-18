ICYMI: EF-1 tornado hits Mitchell Co., Duke Energy's solar investment, and the forecast in your midday update

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tuesday, March 18th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) A damage survey by the National Weather Service of Tallahassee confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in Mitchell County Sunday. No injuries were reported.

2) Duke Energy's solar investment in Jefferson County promises cleaner energy but at a cost. Duke Energy is investing $521 million in the Bailey Mill Renewable Energy Center which is leading electricity costs to increase for residents, sparking local concerns.

Duke Energy's solar investment in Jefferson promises cleaner energy but higher bills

3) Could 2025 be the year for Medicaid expansion in Florida?On Monday, Florida Democratic lawmakers once again urged the GOP-controlled legislature to expand Medicaid this session.

Could 2025 be the year for Medicaid expansion in Florida?

4) Tuesday's Forecast:After a cool start, temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas the details below.

Sunny skies return Tuesday as wind calms

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.