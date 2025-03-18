CONFIRMED TORNADO: Mitchell County damage Sunday resulted from EF-1 tornado

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The line of severe storms that moved through Sunday morning prompted severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, including a tornado warning in Mitchell County.

Storm damage included broken limbs, snapped power lines, and even damage to a volunteer fire department after the tornado warning was issued for neighborhoods from Pebble City to north Sale City.

The Monday following the storm, meteorologist from the National Weather Service of Tallahassee surveyed the damage.

The tornado warning was verified- meaning a tornado did touch down during the time of the warning.

Due to the nature and extent of damage, NWS Tallahassee designated the strength of the tornado as an EF-1.

Read more about the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF) here.

An EF-1 tornado has wind speeds up to 110 MPH, but damage sites reviewed by the NWS meteorologists shows this particular tornado damage could have been caused by up to 100 MPH winds at times.

For more information on damage and local clean up:

Tornado rips through several community structures in Mitchell County

National Weather Service assessing damage after tornado rips through Mitchell County

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.