Keeping skies clear for the Sunshine and Peach states Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures start cooler Tuesday with some neighborhoods dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

We rebound quickly into the mid to upper 70s thanks to high pressure and plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Keeping with the warming trend, highs Wednesday climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Our next chances of showers will return Thursday mid-morning. Storms (if any) are not expected to be severe.

This looks to be mainly rain, and even then, not widespread.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.