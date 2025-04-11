ICYMI: China increases tariffs on U.S. goods, Champs Chance Rescue needs fosters, & more in your midday update

Friday, April 11th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) China strikes back: New tariffs on U.S. goods as trade war intensifies. Earlier Friday morning, China announced it would raise tariffs from 84% to 125%.

2) Leon County Schools raise concerns over financial future.The top three concerns include inflation, reduced projected enrollment numbers, and federal funding uncertainty.

3) Champs Chance Rescue pleads for summer fosters as college students leave town.Volunteers say without fosters, they can't continue rescuing dogs in need.

4) Friday's Forecast:Temperatures will warm up to the high 70s following a cool morning in the 50s. An isolated storm is possible for our southeast neighbors in the Big Bend this afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

