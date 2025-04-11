Isolated storms Friday set our neighborhoods up for a BEAUTIFUL weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front will slide through our neighborhoods Friday morning through afternoon.

Most of us will not even notice the front besides an increase in wind.

While mostly sunny skies are expected for the majority of our neighbors, we can count on an isolated storm to pop up in the southeast side of the Big Bend Friday afternoon.

Even then, not everyone across the southeast Big Bend counties will get rain.

Spotty storms could produce gusty winds and hail though, so we will keep an eye on storms for you as they develop.

The cold front slides through and storm chances are out by Friday night.

This will set us up for a calm and BEAUTIFUL weekend!

Expect lots of sunshine for all!

Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s as drier air moves in.

