HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, October 3rd-5th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — There will be a chance of scattered showers throughout the weekend, with most of it being on Sunday. Below are some of the activities happening across the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, October 3rd-Sunday, October 5th.
Big Bend:
- First Friday at Railroad Square: October 3rd from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Come out and explore Railroad Square’s vibrant art scene, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.
- Downtown GetDown in Tallahassee: October 3rd from 6:00-10:00 p.m. along the corner of Adams Street and College Avenue. There will be music, food, a kids' zone, and more. This is a free event. All are welcome.
- Morgan Freeman's Symphonic Blues Experience: October 3rd at 7:30 p.m. at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall at FSU. Tickets start at $80.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: October 4th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- FSU vs Miami: October 4th, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Right now, the game is sold out, but you can watch the game right here on ABC 27.
- 14th Annual Moon Over Maclay jazz concert: October 5th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are still available, ranging from $20-$30.
South Georgia:
- Hahira Honeybee Festival: October 3rd-4th off W Main St. The 44th annual festival has been happening all week, but it continues into the weekend. There are arts & crafts, food vendors, fish fry, Honeybee Festival Parade, and much more. Friday's events are already underway, with Saturday events beginning at 8:00 a.m.
- First Friday in Thomasville: October 3rd from 5:00-10:00 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville. Dirty Bird and The Flu will be playing at The Ritz Amphitheater from 8:00-10:00 pm. Participating shops will have extended hours, with many bars and restaurants open until 10:00 pm. Food Trucks will be at the Ritz Amphitheater.
- First Friday in Valdosta: October 3rd from 5:00-11:00 p.m. in Downtown. Come out and enjoy shopping, dining, and live music.
- Growing Grady Farmers Market: October 4th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Davis Park. Come out and enjoy local vendors. This will be the last market of the year.
