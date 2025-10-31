HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, October 31st-November 2nd

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a very cold weekend ahead of us, but there will be plenty of sunshine with a small chance of showers Sunday afternoon. Below are some of the activities happening across the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, October 31st-Sunday, November 2nd.
Big Bend:
- FSU Homecoming Parade: October 31st from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Devoe Street. The parade route includes sections of Macomb Street and College Avenue ending at Westcott Plaza. Come out and see the Osceola and Renegade, the Marching Chiefs, the Golden Girls, and the Homecoming Court nominees.
- Collegetown Block Party-Wake Forest: October 31st, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Madison Street. Come out and enjoy live music, festivities, and more. Admission is free.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: November 1st from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- FSU Homecoming Game vs Wake Forest: November 1st, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.
- 2025 Tallahassee Out of the Darkness Community Walk: November 2nd at Cascades Park from 12:00-3:00 p.m. Registration begins at noon, and the walk at 1:00 p.m.
- 27th Annual Oktoberfest in Tallahassee: November 2nd from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Parkview at Cascades & The AC Hotel Plaza. The event features beer and drink samples from local businesses; there will be food, music, games, and more. General Admission is $50/person, VIP Tickets are $100/person, and kids are $25/person.
South Georgia:
- Bainbridge Pop-Up Market: November 2nd from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Tractor Supply Co. There will be several local vendors. All are welcome.
There are several Halloween events and fall events happening in our area as well. For details on those, click here.
