HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, October 24th-26th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a mostly beautiful weekend ahead of us. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s in the mornings, with highs reaching the upper 70s, low 80s. Rain will start to move in late Sunday into Monday. Below are some of the activities happening across the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, October 24th-Sunday, October 26th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

8th Annual ARToberfest 2025 in Valdosta: October 25th from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Turner Center Art Park. Come out and enjoy the talent of local and regional artists and their contributions to our culture and community. There will be art Demos, a petting zoo, face painting, and more.

Thomasville Brewfest 2025: October 25th from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Thomasville Fair Grounds. All are welcome. Organizers say even if you don’t have a ticket, swing by for food trucks, arts & craft vendors, and community fun.

Quail Trail 5k in Thomasville: October 25th, beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Pebble Hill Plantation. Check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. There will be no same-day registration, so those interested must register by today. Organizers say walkers are welcome to participate, and dogs on leashes are most welcome.

****There are several Fall/Halloween events happening this weekend. Check those out by clicking here.

