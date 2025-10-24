HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, October 24th-26th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a mostly beautiful weekend ahead of us. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s in the mornings, with highs reaching the upper 70s, low 80s. Rain will start to move in late Sunday into Monday. Below are some of the activities happening across the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, October 24th-Sunday, October 26th.
Big Bend:
- Tallahassee Greek Food Festival: October 24th & 25th from 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. off Phillips Rd. Admission is free. There will also be dancing, music, and vendors.
- Gladys Knight in Tallahassee: October 24th, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are still available and begin at $64/person.
- 70th Florida Forest Festival in Perry: October 25th from 9:00-5:00 p.m. off Jefferson St. There will be live music, a classic car show, the King Tree Parade, the famous Bed Race, and much more. All are welcome.
- 4th Annual Food Truck Challenge and Craft Show in Tallahassee: October 25th from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Tallahassee Automobile Museum. There will be live music, food, local vendors, activities, and more. This is a free family event and all are welcome.
- 2nd Annual Battle of the Badges, TPD vs TFD: October 25th, beginning at Noon at Gene Cox Stadium. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks, local vendors, music, and exciting pregame and halftime shows.
South Georgia:
- 8th Annual ARToberfest 2025 in Valdosta: October 25th from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Turner Center Art Park. Come out and enjoy the talent of local and regional artists and their contributions to our culture and community. There will be art Demos, a petting zoo, face painting, and more.
- Thomasville Brewfest 2025: October 25th from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Thomasville Fair Grounds. All are welcome. Organizers say even if you don’t have a ticket, swing by for food trucks, arts & craft vendors, and community fun.
- Quail Trail 5k in Thomasville: October 25th, beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Pebble Hill Plantation. Check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. There will be no same-day registration, so those interested must register by today. Organizers say walkers are welcome to participate, and dogs on leashes are most welcome.
****There are several Fall/Halloween events happening this weekend. Check those out by clicking here.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.