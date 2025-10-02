Tallahassee Police and Fire Departments face off in 2nd Annual "Battle of the Badges"

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The City of Tallahassee has released details for the 2nd Annual " Battle of the Badges."

On October 25th, the Tallahassee Police Department will take on the Tallahassee Fire Department in a friendly football game. It will be held at Gene Cox Stadium at 12:00 p.m.

City of Tallahassee

There will be local vendors, music, activities, food trucks, and more. There will also be halftime performances. Those interested in being in the show can contact TPD's Public Information Office by emailing them at tpdinfo@talgov.com

The City says both TPD and TFD will enter this year's game as "undefeated" in their current seasons, setting the stage for an action-packed showdown.

City of Tallahassee

