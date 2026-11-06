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HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, November 6th-8th

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TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We're finally cooling down this weekend, and it will be a beautiful fall weekend ahead. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, November 6th through Sunday, November 8th.

Big Bend:

  • Havana Food Truck Fridays: November 6th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. off N Main St. MAAD GOAT; Tropic-Q BBQ will be there.
  • Movie Night at the Museum in Havana: November 6th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Havana History & Heritage Museum. They'll be showing a free screening of "Becoming Buffalo." All are welcome.
  • First Friday at Railroad Square: November 6th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Come out and explore Railroad Square’s vibrant art scene, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.
  • Tallahassee Farmers Market Annual Fall Festival: November 7th from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, specialty beverages, jellies, jams, and pickled goods will be available. There will also be face painting, a scavenger hunt, crafty kids activities, pet adoptions, and more.
  • Downtown Market in Tallahassee: November 7th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
  • Panacea Community Garden Farmers Market: November 7th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. off Coastal Highway/7Clark Drive. There will be several vendors offering homemade goods and fresh produce.
  • 2nd Annual Arts & Crafts Fair in Crawfordville: November 7th from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Wakulla Senior Center.
  • Monarch Festival in St. Marks: November 7th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at St. Marks Refuge Visitor Center. There will be kid activities, live music, and interactive displays. Admission is free, but you must pay for parking.
  • Tallahassee Science Festival: November 7th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Tallahassee State College. Organizers say the event will feature hands-on activities, science demonstrations, and STEM experiences for all ages.
  • Anhinga Music & Art Festival in Tallahassee: November 7th from 12:00-6:00 p.m. at Lewis and Bloxham Parks in the Park Avenue Chain of Parks. There will be live music, art, food trucks, and more. Admission is free.
  • Storytime Under the Stars in Tallahassee: November 8th from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Challenger Learning Center. You'll be able to enjoy classic bedtime stories in the planetarium under a canopy of twinkling stars. This event is free and all are welcome.
  • Leon County Libraries will be offering events for all ages throughout the weekend through Sunday, including Fall Art Exploration, Family story time, and Story Builders Improv Club.

South Georgia:

***For Holiday events, click here.

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