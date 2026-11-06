HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, November 6th-8th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We're finally cooling down this weekend, and it will be a beautiful fall weekend ahead. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, November 6th through Sunday, November 8th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

***For Holiday events, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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