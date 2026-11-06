HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, November 6th-8th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We're finally cooling down this weekend, and it will be a beautiful fall weekend ahead. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, November 6th through Sunday, November 8th.
Big Bend:
- Havana Food Truck Fridays: November 6th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. off N Main St. MAAD GOAT; Tropic-Q BBQ will be there.
- Movie Night at the Museum in Havana: November 6th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Havana History & Heritage Museum. They'll be showing a free screening of "Becoming Buffalo." All are welcome.
- First Friday at Railroad Square: November 6th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Come out and explore Railroad Square’s vibrant art scene, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.
- Tallahassee Farmers Market Annual Fall Festival: November 7th from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, specialty beverages, jellies, jams, and pickled goods will be available. There will also be face painting, a scavenger hunt, crafty kids activities, pet adoptions, and more.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: November 7th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Panacea Community Garden Farmers Market: November 7th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. off Coastal Highway/7Clark Drive. There will be several vendors offering homemade goods and fresh produce.
- 2nd Annual Arts & Crafts Fair in Crawfordville: November 7th from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Wakulla Senior Center.
- Monarch Festival in St. Marks: November 7th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at St. Marks Refuge Visitor Center. There will be kid activities, live music, and interactive displays. Admission is free, but you must pay for parking.
- Tallahassee Science Festival: November 7th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Tallahassee State College. Organizers say the event will feature hands-on activities, science demonstrations, and STEM experiences for all ages.
- Anhinga Music & Art Festival in Tallahassee: November 7th from 12:00-6:00 p.m. at Lewis and Bloxham Parks in the Park Avenue Chain of Parks. There will be live music, art, food trucks, and more. Admission is free.
- Storytime Under the Stars in Tallahassee: November 8th from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Challenger Learning Center. You'll be able to enjoy classic bedtime stories in the planetarium under a canopy of twinkling stars. This event is free and all are welcome.
- Leon County Libraries will be offering events for all ages throughout the weekend through Sunday, including Fall Art Exploration, Family story time, and Story Builders Improv Club.
South Georgia:
- November First Friday-Downtown Hoedown in Valdosta: November 6th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. in Historic Downtown Valdosta. There will be music, country fun, and more. All are welcome.
- First Friday Jazz Night in Bainbridge: November 6th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. off S West St.
- First Friday Thomasville: November 6th from 8:00-10:00 p.m. at Thomasville Amphitheater. NEON will be providing the tunes. Food trucks will also be there.
- Wired Up! 2026 in Valdosta: November 7th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. There will be games, food, learning, and entertainment. It is free and open to all ages in our communities.
- Downtown Getdown Concert Series in Cairo: November 7th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Son of Saints will be hitting the stage from 7:00-9:00 p.m. You're encouraged to bring your lawn chairs and come out and enjoy live music and more.
***For Holiday events, click here.
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