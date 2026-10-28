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2026 Holiday Season: Events around the Big Bend and South Georgia through December

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The 2026 Holiday Season is here. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Big Bend:

October:

November:

December:

  • Christmas on the Square in Live Oak: December 3rd-5th. There will be over 200 arts & crafts vendors, food vendors, a car show, an agriculture exhibit, and much more. Festivities begin that Thursday at 5:45 p.m. with a Christmas tree lighting at Millennium Park.
  • Saturday with Santa & The Grinch: December 5th from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Four Freedoms Park.
  • Winterfest 2026 in Havana: December 12th from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. off W 7th Ave. There will be a parade, a petting zoo, a kids zone, local vendors, and more.

South Georgia:

October:

November:

  • Jingle Bells Festival in Valdosta: November 20th & 21st from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater. The two-day festival will feature a free Friday night concert, food trucks, artisan and retail vendors, choir performances, and more.

December:

* The list will be updated as more events are announced. If there's an event you'd like for us to add to this list, email us at allwtxlabc27news@wtxl.com

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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