2026 Holiday Season: Events around the Big Bend and South Georgia through December

The 2026 Holiday Season is here. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia.
Big Bend:
October:
- Pumpkin Patch Creations in Monticello: October 28th beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library. Come out and paint your own mini pumpkin and make Hocus Pocus lollipops.
- Thomasville Road Baptist Church Fall Festival: October 28th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks, and more.
- Sawdust 3rd Annual Truck or Treat: October 29th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Sawdust Community Park.
- Phil Meyer's Frightfully Hilarious Halloween Magic Show in Monticello: October 29th beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library. This is for all ages.
- Havana's Community Trunk or Treat: October 29th from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Havana Public Park.
- Trunk or Treat in Tallahassee: October 30th from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at Jack McLean Community Center.
- Annual Fall Block Party at New Mount Zion AME: October 30th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. There will be food, games, bounce houses, and more.
- Tallahassee First Church of the Nazarene Fall Festival: October 30th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. There will be a trunk or treat, carnival games, and more.
- Tallahassee Heights Methodist Church Fun Days in the Patch: October 31st from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. There will be yard games, face painting, a scavenger hunt, and more. Their annual pumpkin patch is open daily from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. through Saturday.
- St. John's Trunk R Treat & Organ Spooktacular: October 31st from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Capital City Bank parking lot for an afternoon of trick-or-treating, costumes, candy, and family fun. There will be an Organ Spooktacular Concert beginning at 3:00 p.m.
- Chattahoochee Halloween: October 31st beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Heritage Park.
- Trunk of Treats in Quincy: October 31st beginning at 6:00 p.m. at WARDS Lot behind Quincy City Hall.
- Hometown Halloween Festival in Madison: October 31st from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at 701 BC Venue & Brewery. There will be games, activities, a costume contest, and more. All are welcome.
November:
- Generations Church Fall Festival: November 1st from 3:00-5:30 p.m. There will be a petting zoo, hayrides, face painting, mini golf, and more. All are welcome.
- North Florida Fair: November 5th-15th off E. Paul Russell Road. Hours vary between 12:00 and 10:00 p.m. Tickets are now available.
- Tharpe Street Fall Festival in Tallahassee: November 7th from 12:00-5:00 p.m. There will be over 30 vendors, live music, games for all ages, and more.
- Bradley's Annual Fun Day in Tallahassee: November 21st from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. off Centerville Rd. There will be live music, cane grinding, wagon rides, and more.
- Allison Christmas Spectacular in Havana: Nov. 26th-New Year's Day from 6:00-10:00 p.m. They're located off Florida Georgia Highway. This is a free drive-thru event.
- Suwannee Lights: November 27th-December 30th at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. This is a drive-thru event, and it opens nightly from 6:00-10:00 p.m.
December:
- Christmas on the Square in Live Oak: December 3rd-5th. There will be over 200 arts & crafts vendors, food vendors, a car show, an agriculture exhibit, and much more. Festivities begin that Thursday at 5:45 p.m. with a Christmas tree lighting at Millennium Park.
- Saturday with Santa & The Grinch: December 5th from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Four Freedoms Park.
- Winterfest 2026 in Havana: December 12th from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. off W 7th Ave. There will be a parade, a petting zoo, a kids zone, local vendors, and more.
South Georgia:
October:
- 8th Annual Festi-Fall in Valdosta: October 29th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater. There will be games, a live DJ, and more. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
- Candy Caravan in Lowndes County: October 29th from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Technology Crossing. This will be a drive-thru event.
- 6th Annual Downtown Merchants' Trick-or-Treat in Thomasville: October 31st from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Enjoy a stroll through downtown, show off your costumes, and stop in for treats along the way.
- Scare on the Square in Bainbridge: October 31st from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Willis Park. There will be family-friendly activities, costumes, treats, and more.
November:
- Jingle Bells Festival in Valdosta: November 20th & 21st from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater. The two-day festival will feature a free Friday night concert, food trucks, artisan and retail vendors, choir performances, and more.
December:
- Christmas in Cairo: December 4th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at City Hall Lawn. There will be a tree lighting, a Christmas movie, and a Christmas Village for all to enjoy.
- 11th Annual Mistletoe Market in Cairo: December 5th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. in downtown. There will be over 100 vendors.
- 25th Annual Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade: December 5th beginning at 6:00 p.m. in downtown.
- 40th Annual Victorian Christmas in Thomasville: December 10th & 11th in downtown from 6:00-9:00 p.m. There will be a blacksmith demonstration, carriage rides, festive food and drink, and more.
- Bainbridge Christmas Parade: December 10th beginning at 6:30 p.m. off South Broad St.
* The list will be updated as more events are announced. If there's an event you'd like for us to add to this list, email us at allwtxlabc27news@wtxl.com
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