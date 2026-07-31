HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, July 31st- Aug 2nd

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We have a wet weekend ahead. Saturday won't be a total washout, but Sunday is looking to be. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, July 31st through Sunday, August 2nd.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Dasher Family Fun Center & Market Grand Opening in Valdosta: August 1st & 2nd from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. off S Patterson St. There will be a petting zoo, country market, food trucks, face painting, and more.

Pines Makers Market in Thomasville: August 1st from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. off Smith Ave. There will be several vendors offering handmade goods, fresh baked treats, homegrown items, and more. The market will be open until 2:00 p.m., the store will be open until 6:00 p.m.

*** There are several Back-to-School events also happening this weekend. Find those details here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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