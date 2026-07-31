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HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, July 31st- Aug 2nd

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TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We have a wet weekend ahead. Saturday won't be a total washout, but Sunday is looking to be. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, July 31st through Sunday, August 2nd.

Big Bend:

  • The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical in Quincy: July 31st-August 2nd at Quincy Music Theatre. The musical follows Percy, a modern teenager who discovers he’s the son of a Greek god. Times and prices vary.
  • Last Laugh Comedy Series Finale in Quincy: July 31st from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at Bwembya's Market. The event brings local and regional comedians together for one last night of laughs.
  • Tallahassee Farmers Market: August 1st from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, specialty beverages, jellies, jams, and pickled goods will be available.
  • Downtown Market in Tallahassee: August 1st from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
  • Panacea Community Garden Farmers Market: August 1st from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m off Coastal Highway/7Clark Drive. There will be local vendors, fresh produce, baked goods, and more.
  • 2026 Fall Seed Library Kickoff: Aug. 1st from 10:00 a.m. – Noon. Pick up a variety of seeds, participate in educational activities, and learn how to create a successful home garden. Activities include hands-on seeding, information about vegetable gardening techniques and sustainable gardening practices, a healthy cooking demonstration, and an Ask-a-Master-Gardener booth.
  • Nathan Ackerman Unplugged: August 1st from 7:00-10:00 p.m. at Oyster City Brewing Company. Admission is free.

South Georgia:

  • Dasher Family Fun Center & Market Grand Opening in Valdosta: August 1st & 2nd from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. off S Patterson St. There will be a petting zoo, country market, food trucks, face painting, and more.
  • Pines Makers Market in Thomasville: August 1st from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. off Smith Ave. There will be several vendors offering handmade goods, fresh baked treats, homegrown items, and more. The market will be open until 2:00 p.m., the store will be open until 6:00 p.m.

*** There are several Back-to-School events also happening this weekend. Find those details here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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