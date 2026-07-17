2026 BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON: Big Bend and South Georgia events, giveaways, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Summer is almost over, with the back-to-school season approaching around the Big Bend and South Georgia. WTXL ABC 27 has compiled a list of giveaways, drives, and community events to support local families and ensure a successful 2026-2027 school year.

From July 20th to August 20th, Florida families will also have the opportunity to save on school supplies. Parents, will not pay sales tax on clothing or backpacks under 100 dollars. School supplies under $50 will also be tax-free. You can also receive a discount on computers under $1500 dollars.

The list will continue to update as we learn more.

BIG BEND

LEON COUNTY

GADSDEN COUNTY



15th Annual Back to School Community Resource Fair. On Sunday, August 9th, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Old Havana Northside High School, off Carver Ave., Havana. The event is hosted by Commissioner Eric Hinson and is open to families and businesses. Attendees can expect school supplies, toiletries, food gift cards, and technology giveaways, along with health screenings, free haircuts, food, drinks, games, and local community resources.

JEFFERSON COUNTY



"Stuff the Bus" School Supply Drive. Jefferson County Schools, in partnership with the Community Partnership School, is hosting a "Stuff the Bus" School Supply Drive on Saturday, July 25th, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at 1287 S. Jefferson St. Organizers are collecting the following items: Notebooks, Pencils, Backpacks, and Glue sticks.

Annual Back-to-School Community Event. Jefferson County's Annual Back-to-School Community Event is scheduled for Saturday, August 1st, from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Students will receive a backpack and school supplies, courtesy of local sponsors and community partners.

WAKULLA COUNTY



16th Annual FRESH Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway. Be A Hero to Our Heroes, Inc. is distributing free backpacks filled with school supplies to Wakulla County students at multiple locations throughout July and August. Drive-thru distribution (all from 9 a.m. to Noon): Coast Charter School, St. Marks on Saturday, July 18th, Panacea Plaza on Saturday, July 25th, and Sopchoppy City Hall on Saturday, August 1st. On-site distribution: Wakulla County Community Center, 318 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville — Saturday, August 8th, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The August 8th event also includes community resources, vendors, free haircuts, clothing assistance, and lunch.



SOUTH GEORGIA

LOWNDES COUNTY



The Lowndes County Health Department is hosting a Back to School Bash at 206 S. Patterson St., 1st Floor, Valdosta. The event runs July 27th–31st and August 3rd–7th, 2026. Walk-in patients are welcome. No appointment is needed. Services include TDAP, Meningitis, Meningitis B, HPV 3231, EEDN (Form 3300), and Form 3231. Insurance may cover certain services. Standard clinic fees will apply if not covered. For more information, call (229) 333-5257.

The Lowndes County Health Department is hosting a Back to School Bash at 206 S. Patterson St., 1st Floor, Valdosta. The event runs July 27th–31st and August 3rd–7th, 2026. Walk-in patients are welcome. No appointment is needed. Services include TDAP, Meningitis, Meningitis B, HPV 3231, EEDN (Form 3300), and Form 3231. Insurance may cover certain services. Standard clinic fees will apply if not covered. For more information, call (229) 333-5257. The City of Valdosta is hosting a Back to School Community Block Party on Saturday, August 1st, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Unity Park. The event offers free haircuts, free school supplies, free food, music, and fun. Free haircuts will also be available at the Multipurpose Room at the City Hall Annex.

THOMAS COUNTY



Elegant Queens, LLC is hosting a Summer Festival on Saturday, July 18th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 2057 GA-122, Thomasville, GA. The event features free school supplies, free entry, shopping with a variety of vendors, food trucks, desserts, beverages, and live entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Kid's Community Day Thomas County Schools, in partnership with the City of Thomasville and community organizations, is hosting Kid's Community Day on Friday, July 24th, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Families can expect school supplies, food, music, kids' activities, community resources, and more.

MITCHELL COUNTY



K.A.P. Clothing (Keep Applying Pressure) is hosting its 4th Annual Back-to-School event on Saturday, July 26, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Corner Pocket in Camilla, GA. The event features free food, music, school supplies, and a surprise giveaway. School supplies will be given away while supplies last. Plus 10 free haircuts for kids in need, with winners selected through a Facebook number drawing. An additional 10 haircuts will be available at $5 off.



Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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