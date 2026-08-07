HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, August 7th-9th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We'll have scattered showers throughout this weekend, with the bulk of it being in the afternoon, so morning plans should be safe. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, August 7th through Sunday, August 9th.

Big Bend:

First Friday at Railroad Square: August 7th frohttps://www.facebook.com/events/824986580203671m 6:00-9:00 p.m. Come out and explore Railroad Square’s vibrant art scene, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.

Tallahassee Farmers Market: August 8th from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, specialty beverages, jellies, jams, and pickled goods will be available.

Downtown Market in Tallahassee: August 8th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.

BLAST Welcome Back Teachers: August 8th from 11:00 a.m-1:00 p.m. at the Challenger Learning Center. Teachers are invited out to enjoy movies, prizes, resources, and more. Just bring your teacher ID.

Tallahassee Beer Festival: August 8th beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Tickets are available with all net proceeds benefiting United Partners for Human Services.

Storytime Under the Stars: August 9th from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Challenger Learning Center. A live narrator will be reading selected picture books with pages projected onto the Planetarium dome. Admission is free.

South Georgia:

First Friday in Valdosta: August 7th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. in Downtown. There will be vendors, live music, and more.

First Friday Jazz Night in Bainbridge: August 7th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. off S West St.

First Friday in Thomasville: August 7th from 8:00-10:00 p.m. in Downtown. The King of Hearts will be playing at The Ritz Amphitheater. Food trucks will also be on site.



*** There are several Back-to-School events also happening this weekend. Find those details here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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