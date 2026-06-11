Gretna police chief appointed to be Quincy's next chief

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Gretna's Chief of Police is taking a job in nearby Quincy.

The city announced Chief Brian Alexander would step into the vacant police chief role in Quincy on June 15, making him the city's third police chief in less than three years.

Former Quincy Manager Robert Nixon fired Chief Timothy Ashley in October of 2023, citing a failure to manage financial resources and adhere to city policies. Carlos Hill became Quincy's new chief in 2024 and was fired in February of this year.

Alexander became Gretna's police chief in 2017, after serving as a Gadsden County Sheriff's deputy for more than two decades. Chief Alexander also served as Director of Public Safety.

In a statement, Gretna city manager Antonio Jefferson said Alexander's "commitment to public safety and his efforts to build strong community relationships have made a lasting impact."

The City of Gretna says they will start the process to recruit and appoint a new police chief immediately.

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