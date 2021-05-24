FSU Board of Trustees reaches unanimous vote for 16th president

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University concluded interviews for the open presidential position, with the Board of Trustees announcing Richard McCullough as the unanimous choice for the 16th President of FSU, replacing Dr. John Thrasher.

Three candidates were selected for the final interview process, Giovanni Piedimonte, Tulane University, VP for Research and Institutional Official , Robert A. Boulin, University of North Carolina, Executive Vice Chancellor & Provost, and Richard McCullough, Harvard University, Vice Provost for Research .

A total of nine candidates interviewed with the search committee, six on Friday and the remaining three on Saturday. The candidates ranged from business leaders to local officials and lifelong academics.

The official announcement will come June 23.